These denim dungarees will become one of your most important work tools. Their comfortable, loose fit comes in handy while you move around on job sites and they offer plenty of storage for your tools. A hammer loop stabilizes tools while a double-rule pocket adds extra storage. These are a must-have if you work in construction or distribution. A comfortable, loose fit denim with a hammer loop and a storage pocket make these dungarees the right tool for the job. Red Kap Men's 32 x 30 Stonewash Denim in Blue | PD80SW 32 30