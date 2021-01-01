Carhartt Men's 32 in. x 36 in. Dark Navy FR Canvas Pant

Stay comfortable in warm weather with these flame-resistant Canvas Pants by Carhartt. Made from 8.5 oz. of 88% cotton and 12% high-tenacity nylon, the mid-weight design is perfect for warmer days. The Original Fit pants sit slightly above the waist with a loose seat and thigh, promoting ease of movement. A left-leg cell phone pocket and multiple right-leg utility pockets provide a space to hold your items, while reinforced back pockets and triple-stitched main seams add durability. These canvas pants are made with a brass zipper fly with Nomex FR zipper tape and an arc-resistant button closure at the waist. Their straight leg opening conveniently fits over boots. The Carhartt FR label is sewn on the back pocket, and a NFPA 2112/CAT 2 label is sewn on the coin pocket. The rugged work pants meet the performance requirements of NFPA 70E and is UL Classified to NFPA 2112. Color: Dark Navy. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.