Men's 32 in. x 32 in. Brown Cotton Double Front Work Dungaree Washed Duck Pant, Carhartt Brown
Built for long wear with chap-style leg panels, Carhartt's double-front work dungaree also features double knees with cleanout bottoms that accommodate knee pads. 12 oz., 100% cotton ringspun washed duck. Sit's slightly above the waist with full seat and thigh. Double-front with cleanout openings that accommodate knee pads. Multiple tool and utility pockets, left-leg hammer loop, stronger sewn-on-seam belt loops, and heavy-hauling reinforced back pockets. Straight leg opening fit's over boots. Color: Carhartt Brown. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.