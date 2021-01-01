From berne
Berne Men's 32 in. x 30 in. Granite Cotton Ringspun Denim Quarry Carpenter Jeans
Your search for a functional, comfortable and pleasant looking jeans is over with the Berne Men's 32 in. x 30 in. Granite Quarry Carpenter Jeans. It is woven from 12.5 oz. cotton ring spun denim for superior strength and softness. These low rise jeans feature a button front with brass fly zipper for easy use and rivets on front stress points for high durability. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.