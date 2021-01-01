From berne
Berne Men's 3 XL Tall Navy Cotton and Polyester Heavy-Weight Long Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt, Blue
Advertisement
Berne Heavy-weight Long Sleeve Pocket Tee features generous fit for adults. The Berne tee can be worn all day without any discomfort. Furthermore, the 88% cotton and 12% polyester jersey is light-weight and breathable. The side seams minimize twisting and double-needle stitching on the main seams offer longevity. The pre-shrunk and ring spun cotton allows you to stay comfortable outdoors. Size: xl. Color: Navy. Gender: male.