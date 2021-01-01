From berne apparel
BERNE APPAREL Men's 2X Large Textured Cotton Long sleeve Solid T-shirt Work Shirt in Brown | FRK11KHR520
This Men's Beige Cotton Crew Neck T-Shirt has flame-resistant jersey cotton construction and includes side seams to minimize twisting. The heavy-duty t-shirt features a front left chest pocket. It makes for a great layering piece for protection against the elements. It also includes rib-knit storm cuffs and collar. BERNE APPAREL Men's 2X Large Textured Cotton Long sleeve Solid T-shirt Work Shirt in Brown | FRK11KHR520