Berne Men's 2X- Large Bark Duck Insulated Bib Overall, Brown

When the day is cold and the work is rugged, be sure to stay warm and moving in Berne's Original Washed Insulated Bib. With its pre-worn look and feel, nothing will stop you from conquering the day in these bibs. The super-duty, 12 oz. cotton duck shell and heavyweight quilt-lined taffeta body held together with a full-length, heavy-duty brass zipper and triple-needle stitched main seams act as a suit of armor against the harshest of weather. The insulated high back design combined with the heavy-duty nylon hem and outside storm flaps will stop at nothing to keep you warm. Your ability to move will never be an issue with Berne's well-crafted Original Washed Insulated Bib. The combination of reinforced knees, brass two-way front zipper, adjustable elasticized straps, and reinforced barracks at stress points will allow you to move with zero restrictions. The zippered left hip pocket and double inside chest pockets with hidden zippers and pencil slots will assure that storage will never be an issue. The hammer loop and utility pockets on Berne's Original Washed Insulated Bib will keep you tools easily accessible. Size: 2x. Color: Bark. Gender: male. Age Group: adult.