From furniture of america
Menodora Nightstand
TransitionalBrown CherryWood, Wood Veneers, OthersGenuine Marble TopAntique Inspired Drawer PullsFelt-lined Top Drawers.Wood, Wood Veneers and OthersBrown Cherry FinishOrnate DetailingGenuine Marble TopFelt-lined Top DrawersBall Bearing Metal GlidesAntique Inspired Drawer PullsMarble is a natural stone. Slight variations in color and pattern are part of its beauty and uniqueness. Marble is fairly soft. In order to prevent stains and scratches, regular treatment with a stone sealer after every use is highly recommended