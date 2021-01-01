From troy lighting
Troy Lighting Menlo Park Old Silver Industrial Geometric Large (Larger Than 22-in) Pendant Light | F3138
The weathered, urban elements of Menlo Park serve as an audacious ode to the Industrial Age. Capturing both contemporary and rustic aesthetics, Menlo Park is suspended by stainless steel and solid brass turnbuckle-style cables, and a circular hand-worked iron base in old silver. Historic pressed glass insulators function to complement the early electric style lamps. Troy Lighting Menlo Park Old Silver Industrial Geometric Large (Larger Than 22-in) Pendant Light | F3138