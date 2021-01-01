Mendosa Turtle Serving Tray

This serving tray features a fun yet elegant turtle design that will be perfect for your next gathering. There are three compartments that can be used to hold snacks and dips or you can also use this tray to store and hold all your jewelry pieces on your vanity. The tray is made from food-safe stainless steel and finished with a high silver shine. The turtle design is hand-crafted and looks great displayed anywhere in the house. The turtles have a hammered design on the head and limbs which adds depth to the whole look of the tray. You can use this tray for yourself or you can gift it to your friends and family who will enjoy the fun and convenience that this tray will bring to their life.