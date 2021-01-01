Mendez 3-Light Kitchen Island Cone Pendant

Features:Cone metal shadeMedium base 150 watt bulb(s) (not included)Length: 120 InchesFixture Design: Kitchen IslandFixture Shape: ConeNumber of Lights: 3Number of Tiers: 1Light Direction: DownSecondary/Accent Material: NoSecondary Material: Finish: Style: Modern & ContemporaryShade Included: YesShade Material: MetalShade Color: Hand Blown Glass: Primary Material: MetalGlass Type: Fabric Type: Wood Type: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: YesSwag Light: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Edison Bulb: Bulb Type: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape Code: Recommended Bulb Shape: Bulb Base: E26/Medium (Standard)Dimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: Dimmable Light Included: Voltage: 120Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 150Power Source: HardwiredPlug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Product Care: Wipe clean with a dry clothCountry of Origin: ChinaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Country of Origin - Additional Details: WITB Bulb Included: NoHanging Method: ChainDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Mid-Century ModernSpefications:BS 476 Compliant: Commercial OR Residential Certifications: YesCALGreen Compliant: RoHS Compliant: ETL Listed: NoFIRA Certified: cETL Listed: NoUL Listed: YesISO 14000 Certified: ISO 14001 Certified: What is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.MET Listed: NoISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: cUL Listed: YesCSA Listed for USA: NoCSA Listed for Canada: NoTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoWEEE Recycling Required: YesUL 2108 Listed: NoTitle 24 Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Energy or Water Efficiency Certifications: NoEnergy Star Compliant: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: Washington 19.260 GSL Compliant: CSA Certified: NoDimensions:Overall Product Weight: 12Adjustable Hanging Length: YesOverall Max Height: 134.25Overall Min Height: 14.25Overall Height (Hanging): 146.5Body Height - Top to Bottom: 11.75Body Width - Side to Side: 54Body Depth - Front to Back: 14Shade: YesShade Height - Top to Bottom: Shade Width - Side to Side: 14Shade Depth - Front to Back: 14Downrod Included: Downrod Size(s): Chain Length: 120Wire Length: Fixture Cord Length: Assembly:Adult Assembly Required: YesInstallation Required: YesTools Needed for Installation: ScrewdriverWarranty:Commercial Warranty: YesProduct Warranty: YesWarranty Length: Full or Limited Warranty: Warranty Details: Finish: Matte Black