Mendelsohn Oriental Silver Gray/Gray Area Rug

This stylish area rug helps absorb and decrease noise as it softens the step of hardwood and tile floors. It's rectangular silhouette is made in Turkey from polyester, and it showcases a geometric pattern in silver and gray hues that complement your traditional decor. It features a low .24" pile height, making it ideal (and easy to clean) in high-traffic rooms like the kitchen or bathroom. Plus, to prevent it from slipping and sliding, we recommend pairing this piece with a rug pad.Features:Material: PolyesterMaterial Details: 100% polyesterConstruction: Machine MadeTechnique: Power LoomOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: NoBacking Material Details: Rug Shape (Rug Size: Runner 2'7" x 5'): RectanglePrimary Color: Silver Gray, GrayIs this rug available in different colors?: YesPattern: OrientalFringe / Tassel: YesPurposeful Distressing Type: Worn/FadeHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayStyle: TraditionalRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Neither Water or Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyGender: Gender NeutralTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: NoStain Resistant: NoCountry of Origin: TurkeyRug Pad Recommended: YesRug Sample Available: NoCompatible Rug Sample Part Number: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseProduct Care -: Spot Clean OnlyLicensed Product: NoHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Vacuum with no beater bar/rotating brush;Spot clean with water;Spot clean with mild detergentOur Picks Filter: DS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: American TraditionalSpefications:TÜV Rheinland Certified (Rug Size: Runner 2'7" x 9', Rectangle 3'11" x 5'7", Rectangle 5' x 7'9", Rectangle 7'10" x 10'3", Rectangle 9' x 12'10", Rectangle 2' x 3', Rectangle 3'11" x 5'3"): DO NOT USEStiftung Warentest Note (Rug Size: Runner 2'7" x 9', Rectangle 3'11" x 5'7", Rectangle 5' x 7'9", Rectangle 7'10" x 10'3", Rectangle 9' x 12'10", Rectangle 2' x 3', Rectangle 3'11" x 5'3"): SATRA Approved: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoGreen Label Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: NoHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoChildren’s Product Certificate (CPC): NoFair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Goodweave Certified: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoCRI Green Label Plus Certified: FloorScore Certification: GREENGUARD Certified: CRI Green Label Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage) (Rug Size: Runner 2'7" x 9', Rectangle 3'11" x 5'7", Rectangle 5' x 7'9", Rectangle 7'10" x 10'3", Rectangle 9' x 12'10", Rectangle 2' x 3', Rectangle 3'11" x 5'3"): Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage) (Rug Size: Runner 2'7" x 9', Rectangle 3'11" x 5'7", Rectangle 5' x 7'9", Rectangle 7'10" x 10'3", Rectangle 9' x 12'10", Rectangle 2' x 3', Rectangle 3'11" x 5'3"): Remanufactured/Refurbished (Rug Size: Runner 2'7" x 9', Rectangle 3'11" x 5'7", Rectangle 5' x 7'9", Rectangle 7'10" x 10'3", Rectangle 9' x 12'10", Rectangle 2' x 3', Rectangle 3'11" x 5'3"): Dimensions:Rug Size (Rug Size: Runner 2'7" x 9'): 2'7" x 9'Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'11" x 5'7"): 3'11" x 5'7"Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 5' x 7'9"): 5' x 7'9"Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 7'10" x 10'3"): 7'10" x 10'2"Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 9' x 12'10"): 9' x 12'10"Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'): 2' x 2'11"Rug Size (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'11" x 5'3"): 3'11" x 5'3"Rug Size (Rug Size: Runner 2'7" x 5'): 2'7" x 4'11"Pile Height: 0.24Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'11" x 5'3"): 10Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Runner 2'7" x 5'): 6Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Runner 2'7" x 9'): 11Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 3'11" x 5'7"): 11Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 7'10" x 10'3"): 37.5Overall Product Weight (