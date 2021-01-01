From avanti linens
Avanti Linens Memphis Collection, Wastebasket, Black
The Avanti Memphis Collection Decorative Wastebasket takes the contrast of matte black and vintage gold, creating a striking design. Made from food-safe resin for durability and safety. Wipe Clean. Not dishwasher safe. Whether it's the best coastal designs, butterfly gardens, or more contemporary accessories, Avanti has the home décor to fit your lifestyle. Avanti Home. Since 1969. Size: 7.72 in. W x 7.72 in. D x 10 in. H