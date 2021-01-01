Add a modern twist to your room with this new area rug. This area rug is machine tufted with 100% nylon in India. Using a special printing and washing technique, this rug has the authentic look of a traditional wool rug at a far more affordable price. Due to the durable materials used in the construction process, this rug will have no shedding and is ideal for high foot traffic areas. The backside of this wonderful area rug is covered with half melanged cotton fabric for long lasting usability. With the help of our skilled artisans, the edges are hand finished, adding a beautiful handmade touch to this area rug. Whether your home decor is Modern, Contemporary, Mid-Century, or Boho, this rug will complete your home! Zig Zag Memphis 7 x 9 Blush Indoor Geometric Area Rug Cotton in Pink | 12342029