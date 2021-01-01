K&H Pet Products Memory Sleeper Orthopedic Pillow Dog Bed, Gray, Medium

Give your best friend all the benefits of memory foam with the K&H Pet Products Memory Sleeper Dog Bed. Similar to the human beds that sell for thousands of dollars, this bed is an affordable way for dogs to enjoy the well-documented health features. The core is ingeniously designed for genuine memory foam comfort, while affording the ultimate support for any sized dog. It’s wonderful for pets with bone, hip, or joint problems—and it’s also just plain comfortable for all types of pets who want a dreamy sleep surface. And the attractive covers is removable for easy washing, which means it’s a dream for you too.