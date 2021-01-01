Memory Foam Sofa Style Pet Bed, Small/Medium, Walnut Tan

Spoil your furry family member with the our luxury sofa style memory foam pet bed for dogs and cats. Finally your loved ones will have a couch they can call their own; it may be more comfortable than the sofa you sleep on! These comforting stylish beds are filled with perfect performance memory foam, a 100% premium, First grade memory foam that contours to your pet's body, to improve circulation for any size or weight dog or cat so they can sleep better and sleep longer. The high quality memory foam also cushions their head, shoulders, spine, torso and hips, to reduce pressure on your pet's body and sooth tired, aching muscles and joints. You will know that your dog or cat is safe because perfect performance memory foam is made in the USA, BPA free with no mercury, lead or Phthalates. This dog bed has wide, wrap around bolsters that are densely filled to comfortably support your dog's entire body from head to tail. The three walls also give any dog or cat space to curl up to stay warm for extra security or to rest their furry head and paws upon. The front of the bed is lowered so small dogs and cats or pets that have difficulty climbing and walking, such as older animals, can easily get inside. This cozy bed is made with high quality, durable, upholstery grade fabric that can withstand clawing and burrowing. The neutral colors will enhance the décor in your living room, family room, bedroom, office or Den. The fabric is durable and long wearing and the bed is constructed with lockstitch seams that help to resist tears. The foam filling is made from 100% memory foam and will not bottom or flatten out. The zippers on this bed make it easy to remove the stuffers inside so that you can place the cover into the washing machine and clean it easily. This bed comes in a variety of colors including walnut (dark tan) and drizzle (light Gray). it also comes in different sizes; medium 41” inches x 33” inches and large 48” inches x 37” inches.