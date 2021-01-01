SleepBetter 1" Memory Foam Mattress Topper

This SleepBetter Memory Foam Mattress Topper makes a smart addition to any bedroom. Ideal for people who want to enjoy a good night's rest, this item offers an extra level of comfort and support to your mattress or sofa bed. This 1" mattress topper is crafted from temperature-sensitive visco-elastic memory foam that adjusts and conforms to your body's contours, relieving pressure points so you can sleep longer and more soundly. Conveniently, the unique components of this bedding accessory also reduce tossing and turning. This thick mattress topper is particularly well-suited to platform beds, and it requires the use of a foundation or a box spring with a standard bed frame. Beds, frames and foundations are available and can be bought separately. This easy-to-install item measures 72" L x 50" W x 1" H.1".