Mainstays Memory Foam Futon, Black Suede Fabric, 72''

When last-minute guests show up, the Mainstays Memory Foam Futon comfortably pulls double duty to save you space and money. Featuring a clean-lined wooden frame with durable metal legs, this impressive futon is extra seating and a foldable bed in one. Designed to take any room from day-to-night, a split seat and back design with fold-up arms quickly and easily convert the futon from a sofa to lying flat in a flash. The pillow top cushioning is constructed from extra-supportive memory foam to deliver plenty of lounge and snooze-worthy comfort. Whether you're looking for furniture for your dorm or in need of a small-space solution for your apartment, the Mainstays Memory Foam Futon is a stylish and practical convertible sofa that works for your comfort, 24 hours a day.