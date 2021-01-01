Luxor Linens - Memory Foam Bath Mat (17 x 25 inch) - Giovanni Line - Luxurious, Super Soft & Absorbent with Anti-Slip Backing - Available in a.

ANTI-SLIP BACKING - Luxor Linens Giovanni Bath Mats will never bunch or slide because the backside is lined with a latex spray that is specifically designed to prevent slippage and accidents. Say goodbye to rug pads forever! ULTIMATE VALUE - This two-piece set will provide maximum coverage so you never have to worry about stepping out of the shower onto the cold, bare floor again. Each set comes with two memory foam bath mats measuring 17' x 25.' Place one outside the shower and one in front of the sink! SUPERIOR SOFTNESS: This mat is designed to be absorbent enough to soak up any extra water twice as fast as other rugs. It is made from a high density memory foam core covered in a super-soft coral fleece. ENORMOUS SELECTION - With 11 colors to choose from, you're guaranteed to find one to your liking. EASY CARE - Click the 'Add to Cart' button above for easy care. Luxor Linens Giovanni Memory Foam Mat can be machine- washed and dried for quick and easy care!