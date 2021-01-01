KOHLER Memoirs Comfort Height Elongated Toilet Bowl Only in Sandbar

The Kohler Memoirs comfort height elongated toilet bowl has a distinctive terraced edge around the base and rim inspired by stately architecture. This sandbar-colored vitreous china bowl pairs with 1.28 GPF or 1.6 GPF toilet tank from the Memoirs suite to infuse your bathroom with a stylish aesthetic. The rim is situated at a comfortable chair height of 16-1/2 in. from the floor to make standing up and sitting down easier for most adults. It produces whisper-quiet flushes and tank refills while using less water than pre-mid-1990s toilets, which keeps utility bills down and preserves a precious natural resource.