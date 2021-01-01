Melt Table Light by Tom Dixon - Color: Red - Finish: Copper - (MET01COUL)

Riveting to the eye, the Melt Table Lamp by Tom Dixon features a vacuum metallization that produces a mirror effect when powered off and turns translucent when illuminated. This dramatic hot blown Glass effect is due to the patchy texture of the Glass, which is meticulously metalized and glazed. The unique shape of this striking table lamp is produced from a specialized mold. This enchanting table lamp rests on a durable Steel base and comes with a Black Fabric cord. The Melt Table Lamp is the ideal choice to add a bold flair and captivating ambiance to residential and commercial spaces from living rooms and bedrooms to offices and hotels. In its 15 years, London-based Tom Dixon has become known for its inspired (and inspiring) lighting and furniture designs. Their innovative spirit is rooted in the modern application of industrial processes and materials-notably, copper and brass. From unique pendants to glamorous furniture and beyond, Tom Dixon brings a unique and rebellious design sense to every corner of a space. Color: Red. Finish: Copper