Home Dynamix Melody Tiana Ivory 2 ft. 2 in. x 7 ft. 6 in. Indoor Runner

Introduce a youthful vibrancy into your home with the Melody Collection from Home Dynamix. With inspiring uses of color in every rug design, this area rug collection is truly for those who love statement-pieces within their home. Bold medallions, strong and playful borders, zig-zag lines and floral damask patterns will steal the spotlight in your home. A beautiful blend of floral patterns and ornate designs compliment these vibrant area rugs by conveying beautiful femininity to the overall designs. Intricate details in vivid shades create a stunning design that instantly restores any space to enhance your home decor. Let the mood-boosting hues within this collection inspire you to decorate your life with color! Place these rugs within your bedroom, living room, dining room or family room to create a vivid visual contrast anywhere in your home. Special polypropylene fibers make this a top of the line area rug that provides the perfect fusion of trend, comfort and unique character. Durable polypropylene fibers resist stains and provide absolute comfort for your bare feet. Hassle free maintenance makes the Melody rug collection the ideal choice for any living space. Stain and fade resistant, this area rug will continue to protect your hardwood floors and provide long lasting beauty for many years to come. Perfect for high traffic areas, these rugs are the perfect blend of fashion, function and style. Layer on top of existing carpeting to define areas or create visual interest. Color: Ivory.