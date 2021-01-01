Mohawk Home Melody Stripe Multi 7 ft. x 10 ft. Striped Area Rug

For a serious style statement, look no further than our Soho Collection. Inspired by the Lower Manhattan, New York City neighborhood of its namesake, the Soho Collection features fresh artistry and modern motifs. Fabulously finished with our advanced print technology, each style showcases a subtle sheen, crisp color clarity and defined details. The low profile looped pile designs of this collection are crafted of premium nylon yarn. But don't let their soft touch fool you! Each rug in the Soho Collection is designed with dependable durability, superior stain resistance and an unbeatable resiliency despite daily wear-and-tear. Thin lines with a subtle wave texture blend and blur in the modern design of the Melody Stripe Rug from Mohawk. Printed on a loop pile base, this style is quality crafted with Mohawk's exclusive Wear-Dated premium nylon fiber for a proven wear-free performance and superior stain resistance. This rug is designed with dependable durability and even suitable for high traffic areas. A fresh and fashionable choice for almost any setting, the Melody Stripe is available in two colorations, multicolor and cool blue.