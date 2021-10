This rug is a true display of eco-chic as it features rich natural textures in neutral color tones. Created in India, this rug is constructed from100% natural jute that makes this piece elegant as well as durable. This area rug can be the backdrop for more color pops or the neutral that you need to remain all-natural. Find a new fit in this rug, naturally. Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'