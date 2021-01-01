Melnick Vanity Set with Stool and Mirror

Enhance the look of your decor with the vanity set with a mirror. This set is constructed from wood and is sturdy and durable. The contemporary set includes a vanity, a mirror, and a bench. The vanity has 5 drawers that can accommodate your required vanity essentials and jewelry. The round knob of the drawer gives makes for a firm grip that facilitates easy and smooth functionality. It has an upholstered bench that provides exceptional comfort when you rest on it. This vanity set with mirror can be easily cleaned with a damp, soft cloth. The mirror is equipped with 12 monochromes (warm color) lights, and 3 aa batteries are needed to power it up (additional purchase is required).