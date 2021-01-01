Mellott 88" Wide 5 Drawer Teak Wood Sideboard

These wooden sideboards are timeless accessories for your home. They can also be used as side cabinets. This set of rustic sideboards is handmade of reclaimed teak, which is very sturdy and durable and has natural characteristics. Every step of the process is carried out with the greatest care, be it polishing, painting, or lacquering. The craftsmanship and beautiful wood grains make every piece of furniture unique and slightly different from the next. These cabinets feature ample storage space to keep your important items well organized and within reach. Sturdy powder-coated steel frames add to their retro and industrial style. These items are easy to assemble. Important note: colors and grains may vary from piece to piece, making each of our sideboards unique. The delivery is random.