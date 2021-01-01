Wyndham Collection Melissa 65 in. Acrylic Flatbottom Center Drain Soaking Tub in White, White with Polished Chrome Trim

Soft, rounded design meets full-immersion soaking in the Melissa 5.42 ft. Center Drain Soaking Tub in White. This freestanding bathtub has an oval shape with a different slope on each end to accommodate a laid-back or upright bathing position. Contemporary styling and soft lines contribute to the tub's modern aesthetic, sure to enrich your bathroom ambience and add a hint of serenity. The acrylic construction is strong, light and warmer to the touch than typical steel or enamel tubs, allowing for easy installs and heat-retaining soaks. Chrome-finished overflow and drain outlets are included for a polished look. Color: White with Polished Chrome Trim.