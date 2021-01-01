Melanie Swivel Pewter Genuine Leather Barrel Chair

The Armen Living Melanie Contemporary 45-Degree Return Swivel Chair is a brilliant addition to any modern household. The Melanie Swivel Chair is upholstered by hand in ultra-soft, sleek, durable 100% genuine leather. Featuring a rounded back and spacious seat, its metal swivel mechanism base allows you to turn and glide swivel function. The ultra-comfortable foam-padded cushion will make you never want to leave your seat again, leaving you in a constant state of relaxation. This beautiful living room chair also features a sturdy hardwood frame that assures dependability and will give you years of enjoyment. The Melanie chair is available in dove gray and pewter genuine leather. We stand by the quality, the craftsmanship, and the integrity of our product by offering a 1-year warranty for all our products. We want our customers to enjoy our product and we will always be there to help with our top-notch customer service support.