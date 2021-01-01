Melange Zoom Rug by Nanimarquina (01MELZOO00003)

A contemporary version of the Kilim rug, the Melange Zoom Rug upholds the ancestral handcrafted techniques of Pakistan. Using a flat weave technique with a low pile height, this rug creates a large, black and white diamond-shaped pattern to add a touch of rustic, oriental decor to the modern living area. The Melange Zoom Rug is made from 100% hand-spun Afghan wool for a luxurious and authentic offering. Established in Barcelona in 1987, Nanimarquina is a family-owned company specializing in rugs. Their contemporary designs are the result of collaboration with local and international designers, and the company focuses on sustainable and socially responsible production, using no child labor, improving standards of living for people in the manufacturing process, and implementing environmentally friendly methods. With selections like the soft, comfortable Roses Rug and the elegant, versatile Black on White Manuscrit Rug, their creations are colorful, playful and eclectic. Shape: Rectangular.