Melange Pill Form Wall Sconce by Visual Comfort - Color: Brass - Finish: Brass - (KW 2012AB-ALB)

The Melange Pill Form Wall Sconce by Visual Comfort is a subtle interior lighting piece that utilizes its high-end aesthetics to emit a warm, ambient light while acting as a focal point in the contemporary living spaces. The fixtures most prominent feature is its elongated Alabaster shade which gives it a slightly marble-like appearance. The piece also utilizes an incandescent lamp to work with the alabaster in creating a soft, indirect style of light. The piece can be used in areas like both commercial and residential spaces like hallways, entryways, and bedrooms. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Shape: Oval. Color: Brass. Finish: Antique-Burnished Brass