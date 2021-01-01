Melange LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Visual Comfort - Color: White - Finish: Polished Nickel - (KW 4015PN-ALB)

The Melange LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Visual Comfort creates an eye-catching statement with the use of unique shapes and textures. Designed by Kelly Wearstler, this fixture exudes modern sleekness while elegantly incorporating the natural look of hand-carved alabaster stone. Illuminated by the light from integrated LED modules within slender steel rods, the fixture emphasizes the organic beauty of the stones while creating a contemporary visual display within any space. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: Polished Nickel