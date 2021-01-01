Melange Elongated Mini Pendant Light by Visual Comfort - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished Nickel - (KW 5512PN-ALB)

A sense of balance and reciprocity blends into any dÃ©cor theme with the Melange Elongated Mini Pendant Light by Visual Comfort. This chic Kelly Wearstler design hosts a pseudo-cylindrical shade within an elegant vertical frame for a simple layered aesthetic. Each of the 2 main elements is shaped as the inverse of the other, giving this pendant its characteristic duality with a bare minimum of visual complexity and allowing it to complement any home's visual language. Founded in 1987, Visual Comfort & Co. has been the leading resource for signature designer lighting. Having manufactured lighting fixtures with some of the most influential names in design, Visual Comfort & Co. offers a vast assortment of lighting, featuring many prominent designs of exceptional style, quality and functionality. Shape: Oval. Color: Silver. Finish: Polished Nickel