Dainolite MEL307-819-790-PC Melissa 4 Light Pendant Polished Chrome Indoor Lighting Pendants

Dainolite MEL307-819-790-PC Melissa 4 Light Pendant Features:Drum ShadeMade of Sturdy Metal MaterialAmbient Light Casts Soft Generalized Illumination Over a Wide AreaLamping Technology:Bulb Base - Medium (E26): The E26 (Edison 26mm), Medium Edison Screw, is the standard bulb used in 120-Volt applications in North America. E26 is the most common bulb type and is generally interchangeable with E27 bulbs.Compatible Bulb Types: Nearly all bulb types can be found for the E26 Medium Base, options include Incandescent, Fluorescent, LED, Halogen, and Xenon / Krypton.Specifications:Number of Bulbs: 4Bulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulb Type: IncandescentBulb Included: NoWatts Per Bulb: 100Wattage: 400Voltage: 120Height: 7Width: 30Depth: 30Shade Diameter: 30Energy Star: NoUL Listed: YesUL Rating: Dry LocationCompliance:UL Listed - Indicates whether a product meets standards and compliance guidelines set by Underwriters Laboratories. This listing determines what types of rooms or environments a product can be used in safely.A Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory, CSA is very familiar with U.S. requirements. According to OSHA regulations, the CSA-US Mark qualifies as an alternative to the UL Mark.For over 25 years, Dainolite has been a leader in contemporary lighting, offering the best in contemporary lighting in North America and around the world for home-owners and professionals alike. Polished Chrome