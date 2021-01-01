Karman Mek 2 LED Mini Pendant Light - Color: Black

The Mek 2 LED Mini Pendant by Karman is a dynamic piece that pairs a futuristic vision with the re-use of objects. Designed by Stefano Bizzarri and Claudio Cinti of Bizzarri Design, this piece embraces their experimental and innovative nature while still using traditional workmanship. Utilizing different shapes and materials for an innovative yet balanced result, a cool, ceramic structure provides the foundation for an exposed bulb to shine, capturing the texture of knurled brass and adding an interesting twist to the typical look of a light socket. Shape: Abstract. Finish: Black