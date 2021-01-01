Meissner 10-Piece Deep Seating Sectional

Create an elegant and relaxing backyard that reflects the warmth of your indoor living space with this stylish Meissner 10-piece Deep Seating Set. Constructed with a rust-free aluminum frame, each furniture piece is sturdy yet lightweight, and can be configured many different ways to personalize your outdoor space. 100% Hand-woven with high-quality all-weather resin wicker, this set resists U.V. rays, moist, mold, color-fastening and any harsh weather elements. The multi-tone, mixed wicker brings a little bohemian edge to the overall modern look. Sit back and relax in the ultra-comfortable cushions designed for the ultimate lounging experience. Each cushion is engineered with a thick and resilient foam core, which was then wrapped around by a polyester sheet for a soft finish. The bullnose cushion shape delivers excellent positioning comfort and creates a seamless and smooth edge. These high-end cushions are completed with Olefin® fabric covers, known for their outstanding outdoor performance. Comes in either gray or light gray, the neutral cushion colors fit nicely in any outdoor settings. The set includes 4 armless chairs, 2 single-arm chairs, 1 corner chair, 1 club chair, 1 ottoman and 1 aluminum slat coffee table. The chairs are generously sized with wide arms and roomy seats, and are built to last. Comes fully assembled, you can relax in this beautiful seating set with breezy ease. Cushion Color: Gray