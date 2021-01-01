From loon peak
Meisha 2 - Door Accent Cabinet
Shape the layout of your home with the refined, energetic style of the storage cabinet. This cabinet exudes natural warmth with its walnut brown finished wood frame. Two shelves behind the doors provide secure storage space while the open shelf offers a convenient display for decorations. Requiring assembly, the storage cabinet exhibits a dynamic wood grain to convey a robust visual texture. With a sleek, streamlined design, the storage cabinet is a fantastic complement to the modern home.