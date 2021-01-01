Meifigno Compatible With Iphone 12/12 Pro Case, [Military Grade Drop Tested], Translucent Matte Pc With Soft Edges, Shockproof Phone Case Designed.

Material: TPU, Polycarbonate Brand: Meifigno Form Factor: Designed for Phone 12 / 12 Pro Color: White Compatible Phone Models: Designed for Phone 12 / 12 Pro 6.1 inch (2020) ?Exceed Military Grade Anti-Drop Standards?Please refer to the sixth picture for test report. Wearing this 12 / 12 Pro case, your phone is certified to survive even if it falls 100 times from a height of 6.6Ft to a hard ground. Raised edges on both front and back strengthen the protection for camera and screen. Youll Fall In Love with It Once You Touch It?Skin-friendly Nano Oleophobic Coating provides silky touch on back, feels so smooth, amazing comfort, while the non-slip bumper will provide an excellent grip and the German Bayer translucent material allows you to flaunt the Apple logo. Keep Slim While Providing Military Grade Protection'thanks to hybrid structure of rigid PC back with soft TPU edges equipped with Air Bag Technology, this half clear case compatible with iPhone 12 / 12 Pro maximizes