Kate and Laurel Mehta 30 in. x 20 in. Classic Rectangle Framed Rustic Brown Wall Mirror

There's something spectacular about a home with a modern, industrial vibe. The Mehta vertical wall mirror serves as the perfect accent piece for the home going for that contemporary farmhouse vibe. It features a robust metal frame, with a hand-distressed pewter finish for a chic statement piece to expand any space in your home. The Mehta mirror also has a sturdy wooden ledge featuring a 3.25 in. depth and 18 in. width, providing plenty of room for small succulents, candles, or photos. The overall dimensions of this accent mirror are 30 in. tall x 4.5 in. deep x 20 in. wide, creating a dynamic, decorative focal point for any room. Hang it in any modern or industrial living room, bedroom, entryway, dining room, or kitchen. The large size of this mirror also makes it a fantastic bathroom mirror over a vanity or sink. As a decorative accent piece, the Mehta mirror spreads light throughout your home and creates a more dimensional, open-concept space. This mirror hangs in a matter of seconds, with metal keyhole hangers attached to the back.