This reliable fixed non motion television mount is ideal for LCD, LED or Plasma Televisions between 26-in and 55-in. With a weight capacity of and impressive 99 lbs. this mount can be utilized with most modern television models within this wide size range. As this is a non motion Television Mount, you can have the piece of mind of knowing that once your television is properly mounted, it will not be moving anywhere!In addition, with no need for moving elements, the mount will hold your TV very close to the wall and is perfect for smaller spaces. The included installation manual will aid you in having an easy experience installing this mount if you choose to do the work yourself. Of course if you can choose to share the joy of this mount installation with a professional installer and just get right to enjoying your newly mounted television!??Fits most 17-in- 55-in LCD, LED and Plasma Televisions?VESA: 400x400 ?Distance from wall: 21.5mm?Weight Capacity: Max 99 lbs.?Magnet Bubble Level Included?Includes HDMI Cable MegaMounts Megamount Fixed Wall TV Mount Fits (Hardware Included) in Black | 84996992M