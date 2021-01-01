Megalohori Skyline III by Tim Klein - Picture Frame Photograph Print on Paper

A native of Tacoma, Washington, Tim Klein is a commercial/editorial photographer. His career spans almost 20 years, and he has worked very successfully with esteemed magazines and Fortune 500 companies such as Apple, Discovery Channel, Forbes, The New Yorker, and Smithsonian Magazine. He shoots with a variety of cameras but prefers his Leica. “My photography is inspired by people, places, and things. I was trained as a photojournalist so I find inspiration everywhere — from my travels abroad to my own backyard. My biggest source of inspiration is light, especially the way it can dramatically change a scene. I love the glow of morning light through fog, the graphic shadows of noon light, the light of an overcast day, and the dramatic rosecolored light at sunset.I am fascinated by people and their stories — from celebrities and people overcoming a life-changing obstacle, to simple loving moments between a parent and their child. There is so much beauty in everyday life. I meet so many people from drastically different backgrounds and all of them inspire me tell their stories with photography.I am also drawn to nature, from vast open landscapes, to intricate details and patterns. The experience of really noticing the world around me is the greatest inspiration of all.”Tim currently lives and works in Chicago, Illinois.Features:40 x 27 Framed PrintPhoto Luster Paper1 Inch White Paper BorderArtist SignatureWhite Wood FrameAcrylicComes with wire and hangerWall artProduct Type: PhotographPrimary Art Material: PaperPrimary Art Material Details: Photo luster paperAdditional Materials: Wood, AcrylicColor: WhiteNumber of Items Included: 1Artist: Tim KleinOrientation: HorizontalShape: RectangleWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: 1LED/Illuminated: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Power Source: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Region: EuropeSubject: Buildings & Cityscapes;Spiritual;World CulturesAnimals: Not an AnimalOther Animals: NoPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Monuments;City BuildingsAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: YesFrame Construction: Open Corner FrameFrame Material: WoodFrame Color (Frame Color: White): WhiteFrame Color (Frame Color: Black): BlackCovering/Protection: YesCovering/Protection Material: Plastic/AcylicOpen Format Type: Mounted with BackingPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSeason: SummerHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayArt Technique: Multi-Color PhotographyGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseSupplier Free-text Keywords: wall art, art, street art,home decor, graffiti, wall decor, urban art, interior design, artwork, graffiti art, artist, painting, mural, design, street art everywhere, decor, interior, contemporary art, abstract art, photography, wall art decor, wall, muralart, street photography, aegina, greece, aeginaisland, greekislands, travel, summer, aigina, saronicislands, saronicgulf, visitgreece, aeginagreece, sea, travelgram, egina, island, poros, athens, ig, photography, methana, saronicferries, summervibes, nature, sunset, explore, aeginarun, novaferries, agistri, islandlife, santorini, santorinigreece, mykonos, greekislands, summer, cyclades, oia, travelphotography, san