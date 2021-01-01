Our storage bench combines functionality and style for your living room or bedroom. This multipurpose piece can be an ottoman, seating in your living room, or functional pop of color at foot of your bed. It exudes comfort and convenience on a daily basis. Featuring decorative nail head trim, comfortable button tufted high density foam seating, solid birch legs, a spacious hidden storage compartment with an adjustable safety hinged storage lid, making it kid friendly and perfect for keeping books, magazines and other trappings out of sight. This modern accent piece blends harmoniously with any home furnishing and decor. Inspired Home Megallan Modern Light Grey Storage Bench in Gray | SB09-03LG-LS