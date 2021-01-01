Mega Size Custom Professional Gaming Mouse Pad Anti Slip Rubber Base Stitched Edges Large Desk Mat 48 x 24 x 016 Mega Blue Shards

Best Quality Guranteed. HUGE SIZE Coming in at an alarming 48' x 24' x 0.16' this mouse pad is massive, and it will have room for both your keyboard and mouse, leaving plenty of room for comfort. NO LOGO Upgrade your gaming aesthetic and make your friends jealous with this sleek clean all black mouse pad. FAT RUBBER BASE Mouse pad stability is key for the sweatiest of gamers, you cant have your mouse pad slipping around during game play. This will be no problem for this pad. The thick natural rubber anti-slip base material will hold a sturdy death grip on any surface you place it on. PRECISION ACCURACY Optimized for both laser and optical gaming mice. Easily make speedy controlled mouse movements to crush the competition. STITCHED EDGES Protect against fraying, peeling, and curling with some beautiful curvy stitched edges.