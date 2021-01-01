From wet n wild
wet n wild Mega Last Matte Lip Color, Cinnamon Spice
A long-lasting, semi-matte lipstick infused with lip-loving ingredients including Hyaluronic Acid, Natural Marine Plant Extracts, Coenzyme Q10 and Vitamins A and E deliver moisture, while Murumuru Seed Butter, Argan Oil, and Sunflower and Passionfruit Seed Oils nourish the lips. The formula is long-wearing and has a creamy texture for easy application. Velvety, high-pigment full-coverage color effortlessly glides on for comfortable, superior wear. Available in 13 Cruelty-free, Gluten-free, and Fragrance-free shades.