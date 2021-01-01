From mercer41
Meet Me Under The Mistletoe Throw Pillow
Advertisement
Features:Printed decorative pillowPremium polyester cover with poly-fiber insert and concealed zipperMachine washableMade in the USAProduct Type: Pillow Cover & InsertPillow Type: ThrowCover Material: Polyester/Polyester blendCover Material Details: Insert Included: YesLegal Documentation: NoFill Material: Polyester/PolyfillFill Material Details: Type of Bird Feathers: Color: Pink/GreenShape: SquarePillow Set: NoWeather Resistant: NoWeather Resistant Details: Outdoor Use: NoLocation: Indoor Use OnlyRemovable Cover: YesClosure Type: ZipperReversible: YesReverse Side Color: Reverse Side Pattern: Reverse Side Material: Synthetic;Polyester/Polyester BlendStyle: Modern & Contemporary;GlamHoliday / Occasion: ChristmasContrasting Border: NoContrasting Border Color: Product Care: Machine washableWashing Method: Machine washLicensed Product: NoCountry of Origin: PortugalGender: FemalePurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSpefications:SOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : YesAsthma and Allergy Friendly Certified: NoResponsibly Sourced Down / Wool Certified: Down Pass Certified: Responsible Down Standard Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Global Recycled Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Recycled Claim Standard (Textile Exchange) Certified: Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 18Overall Width - Side to Side: 18Overall Depth - Front to Back: 3Overall Product Weight: 1.9Assembly:Warranty: