From well woven
Well Woven Medusa Nord Blush Moroccan Tribal Indoor/Outdoor 2'7" x 9'10" Runner Flatweave Area Rug
Advertisement
A combination of vibrant and lively, neutral and natural colors with contemporary transitional patterns in the Medusa Collection brings the quality and creative flexibility of indoor designs to outdoor spaces. The 100% polypropylene flat-weave pile is UV protected and mold and mildew resistant. The yarn is stain and fade resistant and is as easy to clean as hosing it off, making this collection perfect for high-traffic spaces both indoors and out.