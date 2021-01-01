Medusa Chandelier by Slamp - Color: Grey - Finish: Grey - (MED14SOS0000PE___)

The Medus Chandelier from Slamp receives its namesake from the titular gorgon of Greek mythology. Like the serpent queen herself, the Medusa Chandelier utilizes snake-like appendages that blossom forth from its inner halogen lamping (not included). Decorating the fixture's arms are 56 Strass Swarovski crystals, each helping to accentuate the light and elevate it to ornate and opulent levels. Constructed from Opalflex and cristalflex and made in Italy, the fixture is ideal for placement in areas of contemporary living including dining rooms, kitchens, and entryways. Slamp is a playful and sophisticated decorative lighting company that was founded in Italy in 1994. Their contemporary designs, which use patented and innovative materials, are high quality and highly creative. From floor lamps that experiment with light and shadow to prismatic LED pendants that play with soft and sharp lines, excellence in design makes Slamp a renowned name in decorative Italian lighting. Shape: Candelabra. Color: Grey. Finish: Grey