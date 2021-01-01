Blue Sky Medium Weekly and Monthy Planner Notes Wire Binding

Make a date with the midyear 2021 - 2022 Mia Charro for Blue Sky® planner notes, our all-in-one organizer that includes weekly calendars, tabbed monthly views, and lined notes pages. The dedicated notes section offers 30 lined pages for note-taking, journaling, and to-lists. Perfect for students, teachers, and parents, this 12-month planner-journal hybrid helps you stay productive and feel more organized, whether you’re at home or on the go. Why carry a planner and a notebook when you only need one? Designed for yearlong strength and durability, this flexible academic planner features the "Softly" cover design and twin-wire binding. About the artist: Mia Charro is known for her whimsical illustrations, colorful designs, playful patterns, and inspirational messaging. One of the most significant aspects of Mia’s style is her ability to represent the magic of nature through each of her pieces.