Amanti Art Medium Square Narrow Burnished Silver Beveled Glass Modern Mirror (24 in. H x 24 in. W)

This high quality, 100% real wood decorative mirror features a silver frame with clean lines, a slightly angled profile, and a raised inner lip. The modern finish is a medium silver with fine black lines and a veining texture throughout the surface. This mirror is handmade in a small custom art and frame shop in the American heartland - you can be proud to display it in your home. We know that each decoration you choose for your home, be it for your living room, foyer, kitchen, bedroom, bathroom or other space, is a reflection of your style and taste. This mirror is one of many colors and sizes that Amanti Art offers. If it's not a perfect fit, please check out our other mirrors on homedepot.com. Choose from casual, traditional, modern, contemporary, country rustic or shabby chic styles.