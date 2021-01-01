Winsome House Medium Smooth Gray Composite Tall MgO Planter

This smooth, stone finish, square tall planter is made of durable MgO fiberclay, and is suitable for year round use outdoors in your garden, patio, or porch. With its modern design, the square planter will make a warm ambiance to your indoors as well. This tall planter is 23.6 in. H, and is ideal for your medium to large foliage and plants. With its modern design, it is sure to add the finishing touch to your decor. The planter includes a drainage hole. Color: Gray.