NANDO'S PERI-PERI Medium Sauce Jumbo 1 Liter - Medium Heat Flavorful Hot Sauce, Gluten Free, Non GMO, Kosher 36.7 Oz

Peri-Peri Sauce Is Made With African Bird's Eye Chili and a Blend of Onion, Sun-Ripened Lemons, Garlic, and Spices for An Unmistakable Flavor with a Kick of Heat That Gently Builds on the Tongue. Use As A Marinade, Condiment, or Ingredient for Chicken, Pork, Fish, Pasta, Rice, Dips and Sauces. The Only Limit Is Your Imagination. This large bottle offers a great value! Suitable for many diets including Keto, Paleo, and Whole30. Our sauces are gluten free, sugar free, Non GMO, no added MSG, and no artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors. Net Weight: 36.7 Ounces (1000ml)